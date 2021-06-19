Dioubate cracks Rivals 2023 Top 100

Rivals recently updated and expanded their rankings for the 2023 recruiting class. They originally only had 25 national recruits but now have up to 100 players in the rankings. While New York’s 2023 class does have a ton of emerging prospects the only one to crack the list is 6”7 SF Mouhamed Dioubate (Putnam Science Academy ‘23).

Dioubate is an effective highly skilled scorer who we have covered and evaluated in the past. He’s tremendous in the half court, can hit shots inside or out and sees the floor extremely well. During the spring he’s been a major stock riser having multiple impact performances for the PSA Cardinals and for powerhouse Putnam Science Academy. This offseason Doiubate has been able to establish himself as a national recruit and is only showing signs of getting better.

We’ve seen Dioubate consistently show he’s a big-time offensive threat, but he does so much more to help his team win. The defense has improved especially on ball, he rebounds well on both ends and always keeps cool under pressure. He has cracked the national top 100 list but has also made news receiving an offer from VCU which is now his 7th D1 offer.

This prospect’s potential, high ceiling, skillset, and versatility should have him climbing the rankings all summer.



