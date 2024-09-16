Diaz Dazzles

We have been writing about Lawrence Woodmere a ton over the past few weeks but have breaking news. Their star point guard is not only fresh off big rankings he has some new schools getting involved in his recruitment. 6’1” PG Anderson Diaz (Lawrence Woodmere Academy, NY ’27) added new offers from Villanova and Seton Hall .

The Wildcats and Pirates join his list of suitors, including St. Johns, Hampton, Fordham, and Cincinnati. Rivals recently had Diaz ranked No. 34 in their latest rankings and we believe he might be even higher in the class. We know there are others schools starting to circle the young playmaker who we believe is going to be a Power5 prospect. Diaz should continue to add new schools and offers as LWA’s open gym starts continue to heat up.

This upcoming season the expectations are growing quickly not only for the team but Diaz as well. He should be the highest rated prospect on Long Island this season and for years to come. We believe Diaz could be Head Coach Tiny Morton next McDonald’s All American but only time will tell. The future 5-star will be must-see TV this year in Nassau County and we can’t wait to see Diaz in his new coach’s system.