As we really round into the start of the high school basketball season this week it's a good chance to look and see what's to come. There are a number of impressive looking high school tournaments and showcases to be played over the month of December here as we jockey to see who some of the best teams are truly this season that New York State has to offer.

Here we are going to profile a number of interesting events that you may want to keep an eye out on as it will feature great teams, great individual performers, and give everyone a chance to see what it to come in the weeks and months ahead in this season. With that said here are the showcase events being played in December that we recommend if you are a fan of the talent that New York has to offer.

NYC Snowball Classic- December 7th @ Francis Lewis H.S.

An all-day showcase featuring teams from the PSAL and CHSAA in NYC, along with some strong teams from Long Island as well, the Snowball Classic is in its third season and only seems to be getting stronger. A nightcap matchup of Eagle Academy taking on Archbishop Molloy could be a true proving ground game for the Eagles who look to be among the PSAL's best this season, while the game between John Bowne and McKee/Staten Island Tech pits quite possibly the best in Queens against the best in Staten Island.





Peppino's Invitational- December 6th & 7th @ Onondaga Community College

The premier event to start the season up in the Syracuse region just keeps getting better and better year after year with the field this season full of teams that are either in our Upstate Top Ten or are on the edge of making their debuts in it. The headline matchup is a Saturday evening duel between a pair of ranked teams with Corcoran taking on Saratoga Springs, though other strong games include Henninger taking on University Prep and Rochester East facing off against Nottingham in a very impressive two day event.





Fred Williams Memorial Basketball Classic- December 21st @ Amityville H.S.

Once again this season it's a strong field of teams participating at the Fred Williams Memorial Classic with the host's Amityville taking on Brooklyn Law & Tech from the PSAL in New York City, though the two matchups that really stand out will be a Long Island Top Ten battle between St. Anthony's and Baldwin, while Center Moriches will be tested against an up and coming Portledge team that could be in our Long Island Top Ten as well by the time this one day showcase hits the court.





Slam Dunk Tournament- December 21st & 22nd @ Westchester County Center

A staple of the holiday hoops scene in Westchester County in the Slam Dunk Tournament with a solid four team field coming together this year. Iona Prep will take on New Rochelle in one semifinal with the two schools separated by just a couple of miles squaring off for the first time in years, while the other semi will pit a couple of teams to watch as well as White Plains will face off with Horace Greeley with the winners meeting for the championship the following day.





Brooklyn Bridge Holiday Classic- December 21st & 22nd @ The Post

As we near Christmas one of the top events in Brooklyn to attend is always the Brooklyn Bridge Holiday Classic with an array of powers from New York City taking the court. It will be played this season at The Post, the newly built basketball facility in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn and some of the featured matchups will see Eagle Academy taking on George Westinghouse on Saturday, while Sunday will see WHEELS playing Cardozo and Archbishop Molloy taking on an up and coming Murry Bergtraum team





New York Holiday Invitational- December 29th & 30th @ St. Anthony's H.S.

For the second straight year the post-Christmas basketball eyes on Long Island will be out at the New York Holiday Invitational with the tournament run by Ted Thomas featuring some of the best teams from Long Island, New York City, Westchester County, and even some from out of state as well. Brentwood will face off with Curtis in a solid showdown on that Monday, while Mount Vernon will head to will play a pair of games in the tournament, though the matchup with Holy Trinity of LI looks especially strong.