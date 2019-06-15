A major factor this past high school season in leading Brooklyn Law and Tech to the schools first ever PSAL Class B title, 5’11” forward Kaila Dawkins ‘21 was someone who did her job, and did her job extremely well.

A true student of the game who averaged over 16 points and 10 rebounds a game during this her sophomore season, Dawkins was someone who thrives in her role manning the paint, but is also someone who looks to have room to grow and be a force just about anywhere on the floor.

The tallest girl on what was a guard laden Law and Tech team, Dawkins went about her role as the inside enforcer without any hesitation. It may not be the role she necessarily enjoys but it’s a role her head coach with the Jets in Michael Lloyd says that she embraced.

“She doesn't enjoy it but she knows that is what she needs to do for us to win and she will give it her all for us out there,” Lloyd explained.

Lloyd says that Dawkins when she gets the chance can push the ball in the open floor and has great skills in the midrange to knock down shots from 15 feet out but that for Brooklyn Law and Tech that just wasn’t her role because of the team’s needs.

Moving forward into her junior and senior years, and even this summer as Dawkins will play with Lloyd’s ML Gators AAU program, you will more than likely see her expand her skill set so that college coaches can get a true gauge on the player she can be, with Lloyd having little doubt that Dawkins can play on the Division 1 level.

A number of programs agree it seems with Monmouth, St. Bonaventure, Wagner, and Siena among the schools to reach out early on about Dawkins as her upside is among the highest amongst forwards in New York City.

We are really just scratching the surface of what Dawkins can do as Lloyd says that once she develops in the gym even more he sees her being one of the more dangerous and complete forces in the PSAL, and someone who should without question be on the radar of most college coaches going forward.

“The interest is coming and now for Kaila it's just a matter of keep putting it together and getting better and better,” Lloyd said.