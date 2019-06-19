D-I schools seek Truth Harris
It was an adjustment at first to leave the comforts of home and set out on his prep school journey, but for 6'1" guard Truth Harris (Trinity Pawling '20) it has proven to be the best decision he co...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news