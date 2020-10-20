D-I colleges show interest in NYC guard
The PSAL has major star power returning next season and many of them have been written about lately. One prospect who’s really picking up speed is 6”3 senior guard Tyshawn Trail of John Bowne HS. T...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news