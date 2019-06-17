News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-17 11:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Curbelo continues to prove his point

Xfmiayhzv5ve5oolka0c
DeAnte’ Mitchell
Staff Writer

College coaches had a 24-hour window to see the talent at NBPA Top 100 camp in Charlottesville, Virginia. Many programs brought their entire staff to see the action and for some student-athletes, i...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}