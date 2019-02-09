BALDWINSVILLE, NY- Coming off one of the tougher ways to lose you will see Corcoran were looking to get back on the winning track on Friday after their first defeat of the season, but it wasn't going to be easy with the Cougars going on the road to take on a strong Baldwinsville team.

After leading by as many as 13 in the second half the lead for Corcoran evaporated in the closing seconds when Jacob Marshall '19 hit on a three ball with 33.5 seconds to go.

It was looking as if it would be heartbreak again for the Cougars, but that was until a runner at the buzzer by Jae'son Gillard '20, who scored his only points of the game in the biggest moment, as his bucket helped Corcoran to a stunning 65-64 victory.

Going into Tuesday's game against West Genesee the Cougars were an undefeated 16-0, but a jumper at the buzzer that video proved to be after the buzzer gave Corcoran their first defeat of the season, a moment that guard De'Jour Reaves '20 says should've never happened to cost them what may have been a perfect season.

"We were angry," Reaves said after watching the video showing the West Genesee shot came after the clock hit zero. "The refs should've made a better call at the end of that game."

Corcoran head coach Jesse Long though said that his team shouldn't have been able to lose that game, saying that in his eyes it was a loss and a game he felt his team could bond from and hopefully come together as a team even more than they already are.

The opening half saw the Cougars get off to a balanced offensive start with Reaves and Daimarr Miller '19 each scoring 9 points in the first half, while for Baldwinsville it was Sunday Joshua '19 inside who had 12 in the early going to keep the Bees close, though Corcoran took a 29-24 lead at the break.

Coming out of the half it was Reaves who looked as if he was going to put the game away for Corcoran as he had 13 in the third quarter, finding ways to score consistently off the dribble driving to the rim, and pulling up and knocking jumper after jumper.

Leading 47-34 with 3:12 left in the 3rd it seemed like Corcoran was in full control, but when J.J. Starling '22 got going it was the Bees flying back into this one as the stud freshmen had 8 points down the stretch of the quarter, and then it was an Eric Casey '19 triple from the corner to close out the stanza that got Baldwinsville back within 52-49.