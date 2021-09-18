Commitment breakdown: Virginia lands Ryan Dunn

Virginia added to its 2022 class on Saturday, when four-star guard Ryan Dunn announced his intention to sign with the Cavaliers. Dunn, who chose UVA over schools such as Pittsburgh and Minnesota, is the fourth Rivals150 prospect to choose Virginia this cycle. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what head coach Tony Bennett is getting and what it means for the big picture.





WHAT VIRGINIA IS GETTING

Dunn emerged as an in-demand prospect this summer and did so for good reason. While his 6-foot-6 frame and quickness is what jumps off the page, he used the grassroots circuit to show that he’s more than just length and physical tools. Dunn showed some incredible touch from 3-point range playing for the New York Jayhawks on the adidas 3SSB circuit and proved to be a solid secondary ball handler as well. His size also lends itself to incredible defensive versatility. He’ll need to add some muscle and become more comfortable asserting himself before he’s ready to reach his ceiling, so he may be a player that hits his stride in his second or this year in college. That said, his long-term upside is off the charts.