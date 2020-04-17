Cole Anthony has announced he will enter his name into the NBA draft and will not return to North Carolina.

Anthony leaves after his freshman season at UNC in which he played in just 22 of the Tar Heels’ 33 games, as he missed seven weeks recovering from a knee injury. The 6-foot-3 New Yorker averaged 18.5 points while shooting 38 percent from the field, including 34.8 percent (49-fot-141) from 3-point range. He averaged 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest.

Anthony scored 20 or more points nine times, including a career-high 34 in his debut, UNC’s season-opening win over Notre Dame. His best stretch came during Carolina’s late-season three-game win streak when he scored 19, 25 and 28 points, respectively, in victories over N.C. State, at Syracuse and at home over Wake Forest.