Cockburn remains in the draft

This season 7” Sophomore Center Kofi Cockburn was terrific for Illinois being named consensus Second Team All-American averaging 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. He announced sometime in April that he was entering the draft to see how he stacked up versus the field. Yesterday the former Christ the King four-star prospect said he plans on turning pro and remaining in the NBA Draft.

Cockburn is an absolute monster who’s been a consistent force inside all year in the Big Ten. Defensively he’s a great rim protector, communicator, has improved in the pick and roll plus has terrific timing. His range has increased since last season and almost all his numbers while also shooting over 65% from the field.

The native of Jamaica Kingston has made a ton of sacrifices to get to where he is and is appreciative of everyone who helped him along his journey. We have watched the powerful big man develop and get better throughout his career we also saw he’s a quality person as well always interacting with young fans. He will be a great addition to whatever organization decides to select him in Late July.



