Coburn comes back to Queens

When the season ended for Hofstra this year, 6’5”, Guard Tareq Coburn thought his college basketball career could be over. He was accepted into a competitive St. John’s master’s program, with a focus on becoming a Physician’s assistant. Coburn originally thought the workload would be way too much to play but after speaking with advisors entered the transfer portal in hopes to do both.

Last week Coburn entered the portal and immediately had schools, such as Florida, Texas Tech, Arkansas, all interested but was really focused on going to St. Johns. He was already enrolled in the program and had always been a fan of the Red Storm growing up.

The former Cardozo HS standout originally went to St. Bonaventure, before ending up at Hofstra. Luckily for the experienced guard he was able to speak with assistant coach Van Macon and was able to turn his dreams into reality.

The pickup for St. John’s is now their fifth addition via the transfer portal as they try to replace the production from last year’s group. Coburn is a talented scorer who can be lethal from three, is a versatile defender, who can play multiple positions.

Coburn could end up being a huge piece for the Red Storm moving forward, as they try to make it back to NCAA tournament.



