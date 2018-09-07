As quite a few New York players have left the state, there will also be an influx of new boys high school head coaches coming in. With their new philosophies these new coaches could potentially bring anything from ripples to waves onto the high school basketball landscape.

Most notably, former Abraham Lincoln head coach Dwayne “Tiny” Morton is now the new head coach and athletic Director at Nazareth Regional H.S. in Brooklyn. While the basketball team will be a Class A squad for the upcoming season, expect them to have an impact nonetheless.and move up to Class AA next season

In place of Coach Morton, former assistant coach David Leon takes over as the PSAL Class AA Lincoln Railsplitters head coach. Coach Leon will have big shoes to fill as he attempts to retain the Coney Island high school’s powerhouse status.