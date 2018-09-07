Head Coaching Changes Flood NY State
As quite a few New York players have left the state, there will also be an influx of new boys high school head coaches coming in. With their new philosophies these new coaches could potentially bring anything from ripples to waves onto the high school basketball landscape.
Most notably, former Abraham Lincoln head coach Dwayne “Tiny” Morton is now the new head coach and athletic Director at Nazareth Regional H.S. in Brooklyn. While the basketball team will be a Class A squad for the upcoming season, expect them to have an impact nonetheless.and move up to Class AA next season
In place of Coach Morton, former assistant coach David Leon takes over as the PSAL Class AA Lincoln Railsplitters head coach. Coach Leon will have big shoes to fill as he attempts to retain the Coney Island high school’s powerhouse status.
Former St. Raymond assistant coach Joe Amelio has moved from the Bronx to Westchester, taking over as Section 1 head coach at Scarsdale H.S. Coach Amelio has the chance to make the Westchester school a force to be reckoned with.
Eagle Academy III has also enlisted the services of a new head coach in Kevin Hamilton, Jr. Players from the PSAL Class AA Brooklyn school recently served notice winning the Gametime Summer Tourney in August.
Other Coaching Changes:
* Gabe Michael left Williamsville South to take the head coaching job at St. Joe's Collegiate.in Buffalo, NY
* Gallagher Driscoll is the new head coach at Bishop Ludden.in Syracuse, NY
* Ray Cullinan is been given the head coaching job at Holy Cross H.S. in Flushing, NY.