City Rocks Prospect Commits

The New York City Rocks program has had an amazing week with two top players committing to Penn State and Cincinnati . This AAU organization does a tremendous job of preparing its members for the next level and making sure they fit into their future programs as well. Everyone upstate was buzzing about the latest two signings, but they got another big one.

We are talking about our guy 6’6” Isaiah Henderson (Kimball Union, NH ’25) who is from Corning New York, and was just in the weekly roundup. He is fresh off a visit to New Hampshire but announced today he will be staying home to play for Siena. Henderson has one more season at Kimball Union before he gets to campus.

This is one of those additions that is under the radar nationally but is such a quality addition for the Saints. Henderson finishes well in transition, works to get to his spots on the floor, plays the passing lanes well, and can shoot the three. He is most effective off catch, he spaces the floor, rebounds well, and heats up at times. We love his value at the next level as a potential 3-D prospect. Don't be surprised if he ends up being their most productive recruit in his class.

Siena’s new Head Coach Jerry McNamara is off to a great start as Henderson becomes his third signing of 2025 so far. Henderson joins two promising point guards, and it looks like they could be targeting a few other local prospects too. While we are serious fans of Henderson this is truly a great grab for the Saints to get him to pick them over programs like Quinnipiac, New Hampshire, Maine, LeMoyne, Merrimack, Boston U, Manhattan, Arkansas State, and Vermont. Must respect what this coaching staff has done so far especially to bring in a quality kid like Henderson.