Published Mar 17, 2025
CHSAA vs PSAL Challenge. Who wins?
Maurice Wingate  •  NYCHoops
CHSAA vs. PSAL Challenge is set!

Sunday, March 23rd LIU Brooklyn

Stepinac vs. Thomas Jefferson 5pm

(Girls) South Shore vs. Christ the King 3pm

