NYCHoops - CHSAA teams rally to resume season

Organized Basketball games in New York have been on hold since March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but many have continued to play basketball as many gyms remain open, with many teams and players still having practices and workouts, and others leaving the state to play in others where organized games are being allowed. For this reason, many believe that these players should be allowed to play each other in New York, in an organized setting, with Covid-19 precautions included.

The pause of basketball games in New York has greatly impacted the Class of 2021, being that for many of them, this is there last chance to showcase their talent, and to use basketball as a tool to advance them to college and any other dreams they may have. Many schools have also reloaded with big time freshman talent and would like to get their new look teams on the court to compete while learning valuable life lessons, which are essential during the early teenage years, through the game.

One of these schools is Archbishop Stepinac, who have brought in elite players in the 2024 class such as Aamyr Sullivan, a lightning quick point guard with elite scoring abilities and playmaking, and Johnuel Fland, a one of a kind 3 - level scorer and defender. Sullivan had these thoughts on the season:

“The game of basketball has taught me that there are up and downs, success and failure, and challenges, but if you keep working hard it will pay off later in life, which is why I have continued to work on my craft throughout this quarantine, like many other players. I feel like we should have a season. Mostly every state is allowing play. We just need to take safety precautions.”

A Zoom call set for January 19th will decide what action Stepinac Basketball and other CHSAA teams will take to resume hoops in Mecca of basketball, New York.



