CHSAA Team Camp PTW: Part I

Malik Fields (Photo by D3 Photography)

A slew of the area's most highly translatable recruits will be on display during the annual CHSAA Team Camp. The event, scheduled to take place from June 27-29th, is expected to attract approximately 60 or more Division-I coaches. Here are some of the key players to keep tabs on throughout the event. Malik Fields (Cardinal Hayes, NY ‘26) A wowing, 34-point showing in which he splashed mid-range jumpers. With a three-pointer, sending the game into overtime with a wild buzzer-beating against St. Francis Prep in the CHSAA tournament. This solidified Fields' status as one of the top players in the uber-competitive CHSAA "AA." A well-built guard with burst and New York City toughness. Fields grabbed the leadership role by the throat last season and has yet to let it go. The 6-foot-5 guard is a high-wired, poised scoring threat who can operate offense as the primary ball handler and deliver during heightened moments of the game. A slithery, oft-attacking style buoys him. He's been consistent in finishing through hard contact and freeing up space off the dribble. Once a supplemental piece to Adam Njie and Jermel Thomas as a sophomore. Fields' growth was immense as he steadily evolved into the alpha at Cardinal Hayes during the previous season. A mid-range extraordinaire who can beat defenders with manipulative one-on-one moves, Fields holds offers from East Carolina, TCU, Fairfield, Temple, Albany, Florida International, Valparaiso, and others. As a bigger point guard, Fields has the intangibles and integral ingredients to become a face of the conference during a heavily anticipated senior season.

David Gaymon (Photo by 0.snaps)

David Gaymon (Cardinal Hayes, NY ‘26) A sleeper recruit in the Class of 2026, Gaymon's game is buoyed by two-way grittiness. A physical 6-foot-4 guard, Gaymon adapted to a significant role as a shot-maker who can knife to the rim gracefully. He’s able to guard multiple positions defensively. At times, he guards the rim and uses his strength in instigating turnovers. Gaymon had several games of three 3-pointers or more and was consistent in impacting the stat sheet throughout the year. Snatching boards and dishing out assists. He has the adeptness of feel for the game and big guard tenacity, which should appeal to more programs on the Division I level. Christian Brown (Cardinal Hayes, NY ‘27)The Class of 2027 guard is a smooth shot maker and efficient scoring option who can finish through the draping arms of defenders around the rim. He showed flashes last season, including during a 15-point performance at Stepinac during which he got the offensive fireworks kick-started in the first half. Brown possesses good concepts of the game and should take on a more meaningful role as a junior next season. Another one of Hayes's rugged guards, Brown has positional size and versatility at 6-foot-4. Johnny Magna (Christ the King, NY ‘27)The Class of 2027 guard is another beyond-his-years player who will be entering his third season at CTK under Joe Arbitiello. Magna is a high-energy scorer who keeps pressure on the defense with his surges to the rim, floaters, and mid-range pull-up. His length and wiry athleticism enable him to make a wide-ranging impact. He's a stealth board snatcher and a confrontational on-ball/off-ball defender who closes up passing lanes. Magna had several commendable performances as a sophomore, displaying innate and high-level scoring. He's been able to prolong this during the off-season, as he's been a scoring source on which Riverside has leaned while averaging 20 PPG.

Stra Zelic (Photo by CTK MBB)

Stra Zelic (Christ the King, NY ‘28)The 6-foot-10 forward has developed a killer instinct this off-season, scoring in the low post and bringing rim protectors outside of the paint with his soft touch. The Class of 2028 prospect oozes of upside with his baseline-to-baseline, fluid mobility and his increased scoring and motor as witnessed on the AAU circuit. He should emerge as a catch and a post and catch and face threat while moving into a prominent role at CTK this coming season. Judah Bontempts (Christ the King, NY '27)The quick, shifty 5-foot-8 guard has shown a level of polish and an adequate feel for the game. He's been a scoring source with his outside jumper and knack for slicing his way to the rim and utilizing his first step on thorough drives. He's been a diligent, pesky defender who applies on-ball pressure throughout. Vuk Zelic (Christ the King, NY ‘27) The 6-foot-7 guard brings offensive uniqueness and a consistent shooting stroke. Zelic's size and mismatch capabilities were noteworthy during his recent play with the Riverside Hawks. The Class of 2027 prospect has been a catch-and-shoot threat with versatile defensive tactics. Since the live period officially opened on June 15th, Zelic has heard from the likes of Pepperdine, Drexel, and Hofstra, among others. He holds a recent offer from La Salle. Justin DeSena (St. Francis Prep, NY ‘28) The Class of 2028 sharpshooter erupted during the stretch run of the 2024-25 campaign, emerging into a deadly 3-point trigger man capable of rattling off points in a hurry. DeSena scored 14 points to go with five steals against St. Raymond's, spacing the floor out with range. DeSena was productive against formidable foes such as Stepinac, as he scored eight points and pulled down six boards to help lift the Terriers to a statement win at the tail end of the regular season.

Oesoemana Sacko (Photo by M. Wingate)

Oesoemana Sacko (St. Francis Prep, NY ’26) The bulldozing, 6-foot-7 forward has the build of a linebacker and the versatile skill set of a top-tier inside-outside threat. Sacko piled up a handful of double-doubles last season at St. Francis Prep. Including an immense showing of 19 points and 14 rebounds, along with the game-sealing block during a wild 61-59 OT victory over Cardinal Hayes in the city playoffs at Fordham. He’s effective at dragging rim protectors outside of the paint with his delicate, consistent perimeter touch. With his jumbo size and college-ready physicality, Sacko can overpower defenders at the rim and bull his way inside. The defensive versatility of Sacko is another college-ready attribute, as he's able to sit down on wings and smaller guards and interrupt passing lanes. At the same time, he adequately guards the rim while his imposing frame makes pursuit of the driving lanes more difficult. Sacko has been among the most acclaimed players in the conference since his sophomore season, when a monstrous 31-point and 13-rebound performance catapulted SFP to a Brooklyn/Queens AA title. Sacko holds offers from Fordham, Siena, Boston College, St. John's, Old Dominion, Florida International, and several others. Ethan Butler (St. Francis Prep, NY ’26) The 6-foot-6 Class of 2026 guard/wing is a three-level scorer who has realized his explosiveness and nifty switch-handed layup arsenal to balance his long-range shooting. Butler took an immense leap this past year as a junior, registering his imprint as a unique mismatch with his floor spreading presence. He simultaneously emerged into a run-sparker capable of putting his stamp on marquee matchups. Butler holds offers from Fordham, LIU, Iona, Siena, and Manhattan. He's been hearing from the likes of Drake, UC San Diego, DePaul, Colgate, and Boston University. As he worked his way into an All-State performer with his relentlessness on the glass. He had a handful of games of double-digit rebounds and multiple games in which he pulled down 15 boards or more. He's become a versatile scoring threat with his crafty finishing repertoire and adeptness for getting into the teeth of the defense and finishing. He finishes jarringly similar to a lefty with his knack for switching to his off hand on the break and in traffic. Jasiah Jervis (Archbishop Stepinac, NY ‘26) is one of the most highly acclaimed recruits in the conference and a national stock riser this past season. Jervis appears to be angling for front front-runner position on the upcoming CHSAA "AA" Player of the Year watch. A deadly shot-maker, Jervis has made Fordham University his own personal playground with scoring onslaughts in back-to-back CHSAA "AA" post-season tournaments. As Stepinac has won an unprecedented three consecutive city titles. This past season, Jervis bucketed a crucial 3-pointer as Stepinac came roaring back from a six-point deficit against St. Raymond's with 58.8 seconds remaining in regulation, forcing overtime en route to a pulsating title victory. The weathered, proven Class of 2026 guard is coming off a performance at the prestigious NBPA Top 100 Camp in which he authored efficiency. Jervis has long had a knack for breaking open big games with his shooting, as was evident during a 17-point performance in a victory over Richmond Heights (OH) during the 2025 Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. Jervis dialed in from the perimeter, kick-starting the offensive flow with four 3-pointers. Locking up on Richmond Heights' focal point scorer and leaving him nary a slither of breathing room, en route to getting him saddled in early foul trouble, was equally noteworthy. That is the aspect of Jervis' game that tends to get undersold: his defense. The longest tenured player on Pat Massaroni's deep roster, Jervis takes most pride in neutralizing the opponent's top scorer. Rutgers, Pittsburgh, Villanova, Northwestern, NC State, Cal, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Cal, St. John's, St. Bonaventure, Cal, Stanford, St. Bonaventure, Quinnipiac, and a variety of others have offered Jervis.

Hassan Koureissi (Photo by Rob Cassidy/Rivals.com)