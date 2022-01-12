CHSAA Star Soph Adds Big East Offer
The Catholic league is absolutely loaded with young talented prospects this season, and many had stood out. One name who is emerging quickly in the city and class of 2024 is 6’6” SG Dwayne Pierce o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news