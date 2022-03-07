CHSAA Quarters: Not Even Close

HEMPSTEAD, NY – Saturday’s CHSAA Intersectional Class AA Quarterfinals featured four games that weren’t even close. Hofstra University was the scene of the destruction. Some results were predictable while others were shocker. Here are brief recaps.

We predicted, if the Royals won, it would be by a little but if Hayes won, it would be by double-digits. We did not predict that the Cardinals would win by double digits to the second power.

Ian Jackson ‘24 set the tone early as he promptly squeezed off two three-pointers and a couple of deuce in the warm-up quarter that put Hayes firmly ahead. Down eight-zip early, 6’8” Qinfang Pang ‘24 finally put points on the board for Christ the King, narrowing their deficit to two but additional aerial shots by 6’4” Elijah Moore ‘24 and 5’9” point guard DJ Victory ‘22 kept the Cardinals out front by eight-points going into the second quarter.

Big man Tobe Awaka was the Cardinals unsung hero as he dominated the boards while consistently scoring points in the paint. Jackson continued where he left off in the first quarter and Christ the King was slowly falling into a sinkhole. 6’1” sharpshooter Luke Perry ‘22 offered glimmers of hope for the Royals, but Hayes took a 43 – 26 advantage into the locker room at the half.

The third quarter was more of the same and the Cardinals lead ballooned to 28 points as the final quarter got underway. With the Royals go-to-guys Brandon Williams and Dwayne Pierce ‘24 all but neutralized, Jackson and 6’7” Tarique Foster ‘22 help push Hayes’s lead to 30 points midway through the quarter. Christ the King’s season ended with a 23-point loss.

Jackson paced Cardinal Hayes with 26 points with Awaka adding 17 points. 6’7” Davere Palmer ‘22 was high man for Christ the King with 11 points.