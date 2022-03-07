CHSAA Quarters: Not Even Close
HEMPSTEAD, NY – Saturday’s CHSAA Intersectional Class AA Quarterfinals featured four games that weren’t even close. Hofstra University was the scene of the destruction. Some results were predictable while others were shocker. Here are brief recaps.
Cardinal Hayes Shellacks Christ the King, 70 -47
We predicted, if the Royals won, it would be by a little but if Hayes won, it would be by double-digits. We did not predict that the Cardinals would win by double digits to the second power.
Ian Jackson ‘24 set the tone early as he promptly squeezed off two three-pointers and a couple of deuce in the warm-up quarter that put Hayes firmly ahead. Down eight-zip early, 6’8” Qinfang Pang ‘24 finally put points on the board for Christ the King, narrowing their deficit to two but additional aerial shots by 6’4” Elijah Moore ‘24 and 5’9” point guard DJ Victory ‘22 kept the Cardinals out front by eight-points going into the second quarter.
Big man Tobe Awaka was the Cardinals unsung hero as he dominated the boards while consistently scoring points in the paint. Jackson continued where he left off in the first quarter and Christ the King was slowly falling into a sinkhole. 6’1” sharpshooter Luke Perry ‘22 offered glimmers of hope for the Royals, but Hayes took a 43 – 26 advantage into the locker room at the half.
The third quarter was more of the same and the Cardinals lead ballooned to 28 points as the final quarter got underway. With the Royals go-to-guys Brandon Williams and Dwayne Pierce ‘24 all but neutralized, Jackson and 6’7” Tarique Foster ‘22 help push Hayes’s lead to 30 points midway through the quarter. Christ the King’s season ended with a 23-point loss.
Jackson paced Cardinal Hayes with 26 points with Awaka adding 17 points. 6’7” Davere Palmer ‘22 was high man for Christ the King with 11 points.
St. Raymond Pummeled by Stepinac, 86 – 51
The first quarter was the Boogie Fland show. The sophomore phenom pumped in 16 points including four three-pointers. Even his heat check shots went in. Just like that, the St. Raymond Ravens were in a 24 – 7 lake of proverbial quicksand to start the second quarter.
St. Ray’s showed signs of life in the second quarter as 6’3” Fari Joseph ‘22 and 5’10” Tai Turnage ‘25 netted from the perimeter. The Crusaders superior ball movement and scoring by 6’0” Danny Carbuccia ‘25 and Jacob Hogarth was more than enough to counter, and the Crusader led by 21 at the half.
By the third quarter, the Crusaders were on cruise control with 6’7” Isaiah Alexander ‘22, 6’5” Joel Baez ‘22 and 6’5” Ben Lyttle ‘23 providing the major of their offensive momentum. Ahead by 25 points to begin the fourth quarter, another offensive bombardment by Fland pushed the Ravens into even deeper waters where they ultimately subbed out and conceded.
Fland led Archbishop Stepinac with a game high 33 points and 7 rebounds with Alexander contributing 14 points and five rebounds. 6’1” Isaiah Philbert ‘22 led St. Raymond with 12 points.
In other quarterfinals action:
St. Francis Prep Bashes Molloy, 66 – 50
Bishop Loughlin Batters Holy Cross, 77 - 61
Intersectional Semi-Finals
Wednesday 3/9 @ Hofstra University
6:00 pm BQ #2 Bishop Loughlin (Dark) vs. NY #1 Stepinac (White)
8:00 pm NY #2 Cardinal Hayes (Dark) vs. BQ #1 St. Francis Prep (White)