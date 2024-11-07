First Annual CHSAA Media Day

The preseason polls were released immediately before the event, so it had plenty of people talking. We learned that the AA rankings were Stepinac, Nazareth, St. Ray’s, St. Francis Prep, Iona Prep, Holy Cross and CTK. The A division they named the top five which went Fordham Prep, St. John’s Prep, Monsignor McClancy, Monsignor Farrell and Xavier. Finally, the B which had a top four which included Regis, Kennedy Catholic and All Hallows.

On Wednesday the CHSAA in NYC held its first ever media day. Mount St. Michael hosted the event in their gym where a coach and two key players represented each school. Schedules, rosters, and mission statements were passed out. We will break down a little of what we saw plus have a few quotes about the upcoming season. The main message we received was that they want to protect the league. This is arguably one of the best leagues in the country for high school basketball and they want to keep it that way.

Class AA

Christ the King told us they felt a little disrespected by the rankings with what they have returning but are ready for a big season.

St. Peter’s felt they should be in top 7 but understood with them losing their senior core group. Their head coach Ryan Woods is excited for all the new opportunities for his rotation and believes his team is hungry. While seniors 6'0" PG MJ Ford (St Peter's, NY '25) and 6'2" SG Jack Clancy (St Peter's, NY '25) were respectful they were eager to prove people wrong plus said if they could play team defense, they could hang with anyone.

Holy Cross was thrilled to be recognized in the top 6 and after speaking with Coach Billy Turnage it was exactly what he needed. His main goal was to make the kids believe that they belong on the court and compete with anyone. This could be a big sleeper team this year if they find their identity early.

Fordham Prep head coach and two players were proud to receive the top rank and look ready to repeat. They should have another impressive group and may make some history.

St. John’s Prep moves up a division and after their magical offseason were ranked number two. Their head coach John Kiggins had us amped after talking about his roster and schedule. His mentality of taking on a major non-league schedule should pay off during playoff time.

Class B

Kennedy Catholic had their two stars 6'3" PG Sebastian Jackson (Kennedy Catholic HS, NY '26) and 6'7" F Michael Cunningham (Kennedy Catholic HS, NY '25) at the table. While they should be two huge stars this upcoming season, they made it know they wanted that number ranking in the B. They both told me to watch out for Kennedy this year and they’re ready to put the city on notice.

All Hallows wasn’t happy about being in the B or being ranked third in the preseason. This group should be feisty and hungry all year as they navigate their new division. We loved their energy and think they should battle for a spot in the B championship all year.