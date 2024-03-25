BROOKLYN, NY – Sunday evening's CHSAA vs PSAL Tournament at LIU-Brooklyn was the closest thing to the now defunct Federation Tournament of Champions in determining who’s the overall best of the best in high school basketball. The Catholic High School Athletic Association Class AA champion Archbishop Stepinac (CHSAA) went head-to-head against, Eagle Academy II, the last team standing in the Public School Athletics League (4A).

The first half was a knock down drag out pick 'em with each team punching and counterpunching effectively. Stepinac flexed hard in the second half, ultimately overpowering the Eagles, 75 – 64.

According to Stepinac Head coach Pat Massaroni, “We knew we had to keep them out of transition and rebound really well." With Danny Carbuccia ‘25 running the point and Braylen Ritvo ‘24 crashing the boards, the plan was coming together early on and the Crusaders busted open an 11-point lead in the warmup quarter.

Stepinac’s strategy was to contain Ajani Fleming ‘24 and Jakai Sanders ‘24, Eagle Academy’s two-headed monster. In the second quarter, the dam broke, and the dynamic duo went off with under 2 minutes remaining in the half, an and1 by Sanders not only closed the gap but a strong quarter by Ahmed Ibrahim ‘24 briefly gave the Eagles a 2-point advantage. Boogie Fland ‘24 quickly turned the tide back in Stepinac’s favor and they ended the half, back on top, 36 – 33.