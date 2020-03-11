Even though there were no fans in attendance it was a great pair of games that took to the court, with the intensity from the coaches and players making at least the best of a not so great situation. Here is a recap of the two games that took place in Westchester County on Wednesday with the opener proving to be a true back and forth affair that needed an extra session to complete.

In these unprecedented times the CHSAA has started to trudge through with the Intersectional Class AA Quarterfinals beginning on Wednesday. Both games were held at Archbishop Stepinac H.S. in White Plains with the other two quarterfinals to take place on Friday at Mount St. Michael.

Once their quarterfinal game against St. Francis Prep got postponed this past Friday evening Msgr. Scanlan head coach Dwayne Mitchell said it was his job to just keep his team ready for whenever they would eventually take the court for their contest against St. Francis Prep.

He didn't know until Monday evening he said that the makeup date would be Wednesday, and even with no fans or spectators in attendance he said there was not going to be an excuse for his team to not be ready and focused for the task at hand.

"At the end of the day sometimes you got to do things by yourself and while we love and feed off of the support we get from our fans we wanted to go out and play for them even if they couldn't be there and give them a result they would be proud of," Mitchell explained.

It wasn't the greatest of all starts out of the gate though for the Crusaders as they didn't hold a lead at all until 1:12 left in the third quarter, and even from that point on St. Francis Prep was showing that they weren't going to go away.

After Koby Brea '20 hit a pair of FT's with 8.1 seconds left in regulation to give Scanlan a 62-60 lead it looked as if the Crusaders were in a good spot, only to see Todd Rochelle '21 see the oceans part for the Terriers to connect on an easy layup with 1.0 left on the clock to square things back up. A last second heave was no good and OT would be needed to finish the opening quarterfinal.

Seeing the lead slip away in the closing second wasn't what Mitchell wanted at all as he asked his team for one big defensive stop, but in the huddle before the extra session began he preached to not let that affect them moving forward knowing that they were still four minutes away from advancing to the semifinals.

"I just said we need to stay together because a lot of times when something like that happens immaturity can set in and they can drop a bit so I just wanted us to settle down doing into overtime and make the plays I know we could make," Mitchell stated.

While Rochelle opened the OT scoring for St. Francis Prep with a pair of FT's it was the size inside of Scanlan that began to take over as Hamdel Mohammed '20 and Joe Munden '20 each would post up against a small Terriers frontline and be able to finish down low for bucket to quickly get the Crusaders back the lead.

Scanlan was up 68-65 with under a minute to go when Jaden Daughtry '22 would connect on his third three ball of the game to see the game tied back up, but not much after that it was Munden who stepped up and connected on a three of his own to put the Crusaders back up three at 71-68, a shot that while had Mitchell nervous he was good with because of who took it.

"I made a pact and told all my seniors this week that I'm going to give them the opportunity to win the game or lose the game and Joe has been with us for a while and he stepped up there made the big shot when we needed it," Mitchell said.

Instead of looking for the quick two to extend the game, St. Francis Prep after a timeout would slow the game down and run their offense looking for the best outside look, they could get to again try and tie the game back up. The shot they got was a Chance Morrish '22 look that went off the front rim with Brea able to secure the rebound as he was immediately fouled sending the senior Dayton commit to the line for a 1 and 1.

Brea calmly sunk the first and then the second to all but secure the win with 5.6 seconds left as a last second Terriers shot was no good, propelling Msgr. Scanlan to the Intersectional Semifinals with a very hard fought 73-68 victory in OT over St. Francis Prep.

In the victory it was Brea leading the way for Scanlan with 18 points but make no mistake about it he had a lot of help as Mohammed and D.J. Bailey '20 each had 16 points while Munden added 15 as well. For St. Francis Prep in the loss it was Daughtry with 17 while Briscoe and Rochelle each chipped in with 15 in defeat.

Moving on to the semifinals now has Mitchell excited as he gets to play another game with a group he says he loves to coach, and while it may be under strange and unusual circumstances he is ready to roll with it as his Crusaders group is ready for any challenge next put in front of them.

"It's been an up and down year for us with all the injuries and other situations that have happened so to now be at full strength so we can win or lose as the team I know we can be is a great thing," Mitchell said. "They deserved this and we are happy to be playing for at least another day."