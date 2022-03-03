CHSAA Intersectional 2nd Round Recaps

FRESH MEADOW, NY - The second round for the Catholic HS Athletic Association got underway on Wednesday at St. Francis Prep HS. In the opening game, Christ the King was pitted against Mt. Saint Michael. The final game of the evening featured Archbishop Molloy versus Iona Prep.

Royals Beat Back Mt. St. Michael, 66 – 59

Dwayne Pierce ‘24 set it off early for Christ the King Royals with help from 6’8” Qinfang ‘24 Pang and Brandon Williams ‘23. By the start of the second quarter, Mount St. Michael was in a 15-point hole with Noah Best ‘22 doing his best to dig the Mountaineers out. Late offense by Best and 5’9” Jayport Smith ‘24 narrowed the gap to nine with two minutes remaining in the half, but any headway was reversed with treys from 6’1” Luke Perry ‘22, leaving Mt. St. Michael down 39 – 27.

Dwayne Pierce

With Best literally, the Mountaineer’s best and last hope, the senior spent his final game scoring courageously in isos but to no avail. Still down by 17 at the end of the third quarter, the Bronx high school fought valiantly reducing the point spread to 5 with a minute left in regulation. Devin Vanterpool and Pierce countered and put the final nails in Mount’s coffin. Pierce led Christ the King with 12 points with Vanterpool and Williams contributing 11 points each. Best was the high man for Mt. St. Michael with a game high 31 points.

Molloy Zones Out Iona Prep, 71 – 61

John McCabe & Emmanuel Ikioda