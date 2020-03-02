News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-02 16:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

CHSAA Freshmen Top Performers

Maurice Wingate • NYCHoops
Publisher
@nychoops

The eight teams that participated in Saturday’s Quarterfinals represented the best freshmen in their class. Next season, some players will move up to varsity while others will play at the junior va...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}