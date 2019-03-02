BRONX, NY - The 2019 CHSAA Freshmen Championship game at a packed to the rafters St. Raymond’s H.S. had a lot riding on it, especially for one team. For the Cardinals Hayes Cardinals, it went beyond them going undefeated for the entire season. If Hayes were to win Saturday’s championship game against St. Raymond it would be the first time the Cardinals had ever won a freshmen championship, ever.

Hayes head coach Joel Shapiro wasn’t shy about admitting he used that uncharted territory as the team’s primary motivator. “We used it from the beginning of the year. We told them, do something that’s never been done and no one will take that away from you.”

In the first half in seemed that both the deck and the score were stacked against Hayes but after regrouping and refocusing at the break, the Cardinals snatched the momentum and the lead from the Ravens and never returned it en route to a 66 – 58 win and a place in the school’s history.

Throughout the first quarter, St. Ray’s gave the Cardinals proverbial punches in the face as they Jaden-Lei Encarnacion and Elijah Castillo attacked Hayes’s front court successfully. After taking a one-point lead into the second quarter, costly turnovers by the Cardinals and an emphatic dunk by 6’7” Vindell Witherspoon extended the Ravens advantage to 28 – 21 as both team exited to the respective halftime locker room.