FRESH MEADOWS, NY – The second round of the CHSAA Intersectional Playoffs got underway at St. Francis Prep H.S. with two of the four teams advancing to the Sunday’s quarterfinals at Fordham University. Here are recaps of the two games.

Sparked by their possibility of making to their first quarterfinal game since moving up the Class AA division, Monsignor Scanlan blistered the Royals with a 15 – 2 avalanche of points led by 6’5” sharpshooter Koby Brea ‘20. Christ the King finally began to make inroads as 6’11” Moussa Cisse ‘21 started to dominate in the paint and the Crusaders only led by 4 points at the ends of the first quarter.

Scanlan relinquished its lead in the second quarter as 5’11” Nicholas Molina ‘20 got hot from three-point range and Cisse’s midrange game was on point. Buckets by 5’9” Kesean Tracey ‘21 kept Christ the Kings advantage at a slight, 31 – 30.

Started at virtually zero-zero as the second half got underway it was anyone’s game to win. 6’3” Joe Munden ‘20 was firing on all cylinders in the third quarter for the Crusaders but Cisse was unstoppable in as well as defending the paint.

The fourth quarter commenced with both squad knotted at 46. Timely shots by 6’4” Nate Curry ‘19 along with transition baskets from 5’10” Sterling Jones ‘21 pushed the Royals ahead by seven points midway through the quarter but a 12 – 0 Scanlan run quickly tuned the tide in the Crusaders favor with 2:43 left in regulation.

Down the stretch, Molina’s perimeter shooting down the stretch regained the lead for Christ the King. Brea upset the apple cart with a clutch runner that gave Scanlan a 1-point lead with under a minute on the clock. A Ryan Myers ‘20 jumper permanently flipped the script back in favor of the Royals.

Cisse scored 22 points for Christ the King with Molina adding 19 points that included five three-pointers. Munden was high man for Scanlan with 19 points.