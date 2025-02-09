Advertisement
Published Feb 9, 2025
CHSAA Varsity, JV & Freshmen Playoff Schedules
circle avatar
Maurice Wingate  •  NYCHoops
Publisher
Twitter
@nychoops

Diocesan Tournaments (Basically Division/Conference Tournaments) will all be reseeded for the Intersectional (City) Playoffs

Class "A" & "B" Playoff Schedules

Advertisement