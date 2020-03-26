News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-26 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Christ the King’s Top Unsigned Seniors

Stacey Davis
Staff Writer

The storied Christ the King program hit the road this season playing in elite events like Bass Pro TOC, and Hoophall West. The team then circled back home and capped off their season 14-11 overall ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}