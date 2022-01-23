Christ the King knocks off Hudson Catholic

NEW ROCHELLE, NY - This third game of the New York vs New Jersey Catholic League Showcase features two historic programs in Hudson Catholic and Christ the King. The Royals have a terrific Head Coach Joe Arbitello, several college prospects and young talent. Hudson Catholic has a great Head Coach Nick Marinello, a tough rotation and excellent guard play. This was an excellent game that went down to the wire and if not for a foul at the buzzer would have gone to overtime. Instead, Christ the King was able to make the free throw and win the game 53-52. Here’s the recap.

In the first quarter both teams struggled to find their footing early on leading to some missed shots. The Royals got in the scoring column with a few inside baskets but still were clicking. Hudson Catholic had 6’4” SG Elijah Gertrude ‘23 handle the offense scoring 8 of the Hawks 10 first quarter points. While their offense was starting to find some good looks, they gave CTK fits holding them to 7 points.

Hudson leading 10-7 after 1 got another tough finish from Gertrude who Christ the King could tell was going to be a problem for them. The Royals converted a layup then got a big three from 6’3” SG Devin Vanterpool ‘23 who tied it up at 12-12. Christ the King took the lead until Gertrude went 1/2 from the line to tie it back up at 15 apiece.

The teams traded baskets and Hudson was able to take a 20-18 lead at the 2-minute mark. Gertrude answered a basket from the Royals which helped spark a quick 5-0 run by the Hawks. Hudson Catholic took a

27-22 lead into halftime with Gertrude leading all scorers with 18.

The Royals went on a 6-0 run to get the lead but Gertrude was able to score and get two scores from his teammates to take back the lead. Christ the King answered right back with another good run to cut the lead to 38-35. Hudson Catholic fouled the Royals then turned it over leading to a huge dunk by 6’8” DF Brandon Williams ‘23 to tie the game at 38 and end the third quarter.

Gertrude answered the Royals basket when Vanterpool then knocked down a huge three. He followed it up with a layup and steal before Gertrude got back to the line. The explosive Junior guard went 1/2 from the line at Hudson now trailed 45-41 at the 5:27 mark.

Hudson Catholic refused to away as they scored then got a layup from Gertrude to tie the game at 45-45 with 4 minutes to go. Gertrude got fouled but missed the front end of a 1 and 1 which lead to a Royals three pointer. The Hawks missed got the putback but couldn’t stop Williams who finished inside over a defender to take a 3-point lead. Hudson was able to scramble and make a three to tie up the score 50-50 with 1:51 to play.

Christ the King got a big stop then Williams scored to give them a two-point lead. The Royals stole it from Hudson but turned it right back over with just under a minute. Hawks look to Gertrude, but Christ the King ran a double and despite getting Hudson to take a bad shot gave up an offensive rebound putback to tie it back up at 52-52 with 10 seconds to go. The Royals inbounded, drove to the cup threw it back to Vanterpool who shot a three but was fouled. The call was correct there should have been some time added but they saw different. Gertrude was spectacular and unstoppable at times leading all scorers with 25 points plus drew 9 fouls. Vanterpool had some huge plays, 18 points and Williams chipped in 17.



