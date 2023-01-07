MIDDLE VILLAGE, NY – Christ the King is the number one ranked high school team in New York State according to NYHoops.com. On Friday evening on their home court versus archrival Molloy, the Royals proved why they own the top spot, finishing off the Stanners, 66 – 57, with a dose of their own medicine.

The Royals tried to set the tone early with Devin Vanterpool and Dwayne Pierce leading the way. Christ the King managed to amass a seven-point lead early in the first quarter, but Molloy came roaring back. A combination of scoring from 6’4” Jayden James ‘23 along with a commitment to defense by the Stanners knotted the game at 14 apiece entering the second quarter.

James continued his scoring flurry and Molloy soon surged ahead. The Stanners dominated the boards on both ends of the court and their attention to defense was paying off. Mid-range buckets by Brandon Williams countered but Christ the Kings trailed at the half 29 – 28.