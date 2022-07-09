Champagnie vs Champagnie

In a storybook moment this weekend, St. John's product and Brooklyn bred guard/forward Julian Champagnie will be reunited with his twin brother, Justin Champagnie, for the first time as NBA players.

After signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, Julian Champagnie will face the Toronto Raptors and Justin Champagnie during a Saturday night NBA summer league game in Las Vegas.

While starring alongside his twin brother Justin Champagnie at Bishop Loughlin under Ed Gonzalez, Julian Champagnie initially committed to Pittsburgh.

Originally, Julian Champagnie's initiative was to prolong his career alongside his brother at the collegiate level. The plot changed, however, when Champagnie de-committed from Pitt and decided to carve his own route.

He weighed options and was considering prep school as a possibility to ramp up his options and garner more exposure with an additional year to develop.

The plot changed, again, when Mike Anderson was hired by St. John's in the spring of 2019.