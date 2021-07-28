Champagnie’s Return Provides Mental Edge For SJU

After gauging his NBA draft stock, Julian Champagnie’s decision to return to St. John’s bolsters a fresh new core. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound Brooklyn native was a revelation during a breakout sophomore year, leading the Big East in scoring with 19.9 points. Champagnie was also a mainstay on the glass for SJU, averaging 7.4 boards and posting six games of double-digit rebounds.

After SJU lost a few players to a spinning out of control transfer market, Mike Anderson and staff were able to fill the roster spots in quick-hit and impressive fashion.

One incoming transfer who will help Champagnie in the paint is 6-foot-10, 250-pound Fordham transfer Joel Soriano. A local product from Stepinac HS, Soriano averaged 10.4 points and 9.2 boards while shooting it at 54 percent from the floor. He appeared more physically built, an aspect that enabled him to put up significant numbers after a pedestrian freshman season.

Champagnie’s return gives the team a psychological lift. They get their focal point back, a centerpiece and stabilizing force who helped lead them to wins last season. While this team is unproven and rife with transfers, it is far from a patchwork. Scouring the transfer market during an off-season in which transfers were prioritized more than ever helped the Johnnies reload with proven, veteran guys.

The process of testing the draft waters once again brought Champagnie close to his twin brother, Justin Champagnie. Justin elected to stay in the draft and has hired an agent.

Both brothers played together at Bishop Laughlin under head coach Ed Gonzalez. Julian was the more naturally skilled one, possessing a better shot and more of a versatile game with finesse.

Justin was more workmanlike, a better rebounder and a fierce defender with a bulldozing style and mentality.

The twins played together for New Heights on the AAU circuit. They were recruited together. And, until later in the recruitment process, it seemed both brothers would wind up at the same school together.



