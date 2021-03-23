NYCHoops - Chaminade wins Catholic League Title, 65 -47

The only Catholic League game we were able to view this year was the first week when St. Doms was able to handle Chaminade. Chaminade looked lost, not confident and seemed to struggle down the stretch finding a go to scorer. Since that loss, the Flyers have been on tear winning 7 out of their last 10 league games finishing as the 2 seed headed into the playoffs.

The Flyers had a first-round bye then took down Kellenberg in the semis now faces a St. Mary’s team who was able to upset the #1 seed Holy Trinity. Chaminade and Head Coach Bob Paul were feeling confident about the game despite splitting the series during the regular season. St. Mary’s a former powerhouse program has been to the semis over the past couple of years but were finally able to get over that final hurdle to get into the championship game.

From the tip you knew Chaminade was going to try to control the pace of the game. Unfortunately for the Gaels that’s exactly what the Flyers were able to do as they worked and stretched the defense to find quality shots. The Flyers started off red hot knocking down 4 threes in the first quarter including two from Sophomore Guard Dave DeBusschere. DeBusschere has been a major factor in Chaminade’s run this season as he’s been a reliable scoring option for them. St. Mary’s who was unable to get in any rhythm or get many defensive stops found themselves down 20-8 at the end of 1st quarter.

St. Mary’s down 12 was able to connect on some threes to cut the lead but still were unable to slow down the Flyers. While DeBusschere was drawing some attention on the perimeter it allowed Chaminade’s Senior captain Cooper Francis to get going. Francis was sensational in the second quarter finishing inside through contact and knocking down a big 3. He had 9 of the teams 13 points in the second quarter and finished the half with game high 14 points. The gaels who were struggling offensively lost the second quarter as well as their standout Junior guard Darius Coleman was shut out in the first half.

This Chaminade group may not be the best we’ve seen in years, but they always are tough for any team to beat when trailing. The Gaels desperate for a response got one as Coleman was able to connect on some free throws and get into the scoring column. St. Mary’s started showing signs of life as they dug on the defensive end after allowing such a big first quarter. They were able to get contributions from all five players in third quarter as they were able hold Chaminade to only 11 points. Luckily for Chaminade they had built a nice lead from the first half and were not allowing the Gaels to score with any consistency.

The fourth quarter began with the Flyers leading 44-32 as they looked to close out the game and win another championship for Coach Paul. Coleman who had an off night came out with a tough bucket as he was fouled but was unable to convert the free throw. St. Mary’s started finding better shots that were leading to baskets but then couldn’t seem to stop the Flyers. Francis who dominated the first half struggled to find his stroke in the second half but still was able to contribute as a facilitator. Junior forward Deepuk Edmonds was able to step up for the Flyers especially in the second half as he was able connect on long three to keep Chaminade ahead by double digits.



