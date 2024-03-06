St. John the Baptist missed but got an offensive putback from their multi-sport athlete 6’4” W DJ Lisbon (St. John the Baptist ’24). Chaminade then hit a three. The Cougars knocked down a pull up and 6’1” CG Devin Dillon (Chaminade HS, NY ’24 ) scored for the Flyers. Cougars turned it over after trying to slow down the pace, and the Flyers drained a three. Cougar’s 6’3” SG Jeremiah Carter (St. John the Baptist, NY ’25) scored but so did 6’2” SG Ricky Gunther (Chaminade HS, NY ’25) . The Cougars hit a big triple, Dillon scored again, and SJB missed. Chaminade made another three but the Cougars got a big hoop.

The No. 1 seed Chaminade Flyers took on the No. 6 seed St. John the Baptist Cougars at Hofstra Tuesday night for the Long Island CHSAA Championship. Chaminade knocked off St. Mary’s to clinch their spot while the Cougars beat St. Dom’s in the play in game. Then upset Holy Trinity and St. Anthony’s to get there. We predicted preseason the Flyers would get here but SJB had a chance to play a spoiler.

St. John the Baptist got a stop but gave up an offensive put back before the end of the first quarter. They trailed 17-11, and Lisbon finished for two inside. Dillon canned a three, but the Cougars missed. The Flyers scored, and SJB turned it over, then Chaminade capitalized again for a bucket. Gunther scored after SJB missed free throws. Cougars big man finished a layup. The Flyers missed two free throws but got a three from Gunther. SJB big scored again, and Chaminade came up empty. Carter hit a floater but Dillon once again drilled a three to give his squad a 33-21 lead at the end of the half.

The Cougars hit a free throw, Chaminade hit a jumper, and Carter scored. Dillon got loose for a bucket and Gunther finished a layup after a SJB turnover. Dillon added two more three throws, then Lisbon drilled a three. Gunther scored and Lisbon answered with a nice finish. Flyers got by the defense for a layup, Carter connected in a three but Chaminade scored again. SJB hit a free throw, and the Flyers hit big three late. The Cougars scored before the end of the quarter.

The Flyers led 50-36 after three, and Dillon got free inside for a score. The Cougars split at the line and Dillon once again was free for two. Lisbon converted an and1, the Flyers answered with a hoop, and SJB missed. Gunther scored and the Cougars threw it away. Chaminade finished a lay up to go up 20-points. Then SJB hit two free throws and got a dunk from Lisbon their big, who hit a free throw. The Flyers missed, Carter threw down a slam but Gunther hit a three to end the run and any chances of a comeback.

Head Coach Dan Feeney wins back to back titles for the Flyers and you could tell this one meant a lot to him. The final score was 66-49 with Dillon earning MVP with 20-points and Gunther added a big 14-points. Lisbon led the Cougars with 14-points while Carter chipped in 11-points. St. John the Baptist’s Cinderella run came up short but they overcame a lot to get to that title game they should be commended for it. The Flyers continue their domination over the Long Island CHSAA and will look to compete for a state title in their next matchup.