Chaminade Flyers Crunch SJB

MINEOLA, NY - This matchup was our preseason prediction for the Catholic Championship before the Cougars lost a key player to transfer. While St. John the Baptist took a hit, they’re off to a good start this season and are closing in on a top ten spot in our rankings. Unfortunately for the Cougars they ran into #2 ranked Chaminade who took a 14-point lead at half to 37 after 3. The Flyers won the fourth as well earning a 79-49 victory. Here’s the recap

The Flyers began on a 6-0 run until Cougars F Clinton Efinda ‘22 finished inside to put them on the board. Chaminade connected on pair on free throws when St. John the Baptist SF Jacob Brandly ‘23 knocked down a 3. The Cougars then gave up back-to-back layups including a turnover in the back court leading an easy deuce for G Greg Cantwell ‘22. The lead now 12-5 Chaminade the Flyers ended the 1st quarter on 7-5 run with SG Dave DeBusschere ‘23 hitting a deep three late.

The Cougars responded with a big three from Brandly plus an and1 where he finished through multiple Flyers. Every time SJB got anything Chaminade responded, and they did with an 8-0 answer. Efinda made a free throw and scored inside but PG Mac Kelly ‘23 responded with a nice pull up. Despite a better quarter for the Cougars, they still were outscored by 5 and were now down 34-20 at the half.

During the third quarter the Flyers blew the game open holding the Cougars without a field goal. St. John the Baptist went 5/8 from the line while Chaminade took off hitting 3 threes with DeBusschere nailing two. Kelly got a steal plus the layup then found Cantwell who knocked down a contested three to put them up 25. They continued to pour it on as Kelly made a three and DeBusschere connected on another. Chaminade now lead 62-25 after three with one of the most dominant quarters I’ve seen including 7 3s.

Saint John the Baptist battled for over next few minutes but just couldn’t slow down the Flyers. They hit another 4 threes in the fourth making 11 in the second half and 14 for the game. The final was 79-49 with DeBusschere leading all scorers with 16 points, Kelly had 11 and Brandly finished with 14 to lead the Cougars.

The Flyers continue to prove they are a serious threat in the Catholic League and one of the top programs on Long Island. Saint John the Baptist didn’t play well but certainly have pieces good enough to make some noise in the playoffs.



