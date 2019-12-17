FLUSHING, NY – They say to be the man you’ve got to beat the man. On Tuesday, the Cardozo Judges did just that walking into John Bowne’s gym and defeating the Wildcats, 59 – 52. “We knew we could beat them,” said Romello Faison ‘20. “We had a lot of confidence.

At stake was the number one spot in the PSAL Queens Class AA standing between two of undefeated teams left in NYC. Cardozo entered the NYCHoops.net rankings for the first time in the #9 spot whereas the Wildcat have been ranked in the top four since the regular season began. “They beat us last year so we had to get our revenge,” said Andrew Laing ‘21.

In the warmup quarter, it was up-tempo affair with both teams giving and getting. Bowne had a balanced attack with Amadou Diallo ‘21 and Mouhamed Dioubate ‘22 doing work offensive with Cherif Diarra ‘20 bashing shots left and right. At the end of the quarter, Bowne was in front by five

Dozo countered in the first quarter with buckets provided by Aaron Miller ‘20, Errol White ‘20 and perimeter scoring from Laing. With four minutes left in the second quarter, the Judges, with a strong quarter from Faison deleted its deficit and knotted the game at 21. Bowne never saw the lead again as Cardozo took a 28 - 21 point advantage into the third quarter.