The Terriers drilled a three, finished a basket through traffic and got a big stop to end the quarter. They lead 14-12 over Hayes who converted a pair of free throws then got a stop and found UNC commit 6’5” SG Ian Jackson ‘24 for his first points. Pascarelli scored in the post, SFP hit a jumper when Jackson buried a beautiful stepback three. Hayes finished a coast-to-coast layup, Pascarelli hit a three and after a stop Prep got four offensive rebounds but couldn’t finish.

St. Francis Prep got on the board first making a pair of free throws, Hayes scored, the Terriers finished a layup while the Cardinals went 1/2 from the line. Prep hit a three, 6’5” SG Elijah Moore (Cardinal Hayes ’24) knocked down a bomb beyond the arc and 6’3” SG Josh Pascarella (St. Francis Prep ’23) soared in for an offensive rebound put back. Hayes got a layup, then got a dunk from their big plus a steal where Moore scored on the break.

The first game of the CHSAA Semi Finals double header at St. John’s University featured the returning champions Cardinal Hayes against St. Francis Prep. Hayes had a few injury questions heading into the game but had their full roster recardinalsa dy to go. While the Cardinals are extremely talented the Terriers are a tough bunch who can shoot it and have talented team chemistry. Here’s our game recap.

Moore hit a jumper, Prep hit two free throws, Jackson buried another three, but the Terriers scored inside. Jackson still red not ignited the crowd when he knocked down another huge three giving the Cardinals a five point lead. Prep stole but lost it to Prep who made two more free throws and then found Pascarelli who fired up a shot that went in as the buzzer went off.

Hayes, leading 30-29 at the half started it with a Moore three but Prep answered with a triple of their own. The Cardinals finished a floater, Prep got a layup then Jackson found Hayes’ big man for an easy inside score. Two free throws for SFP, Moore got free for another three but the Terriers knocked one down from beyond the arc. They missed both free throws, then made a pair to take a 41-40 lead after three quarters.

The Cardinals scored first, Prep hit a shot when Moore the recent Syracuse commit hit his fifth triple of the game. Hayes went 1/2 from the line, they got a stop when Moore finished an offensive rebound for two. Prep called a time out as they trailed by five at the five minute mark. Terriers missed, gave up an inside score and then Jackson got free to score a layup over multiple St. Francis Prep defenders.

Prep, trailing by nine hit a free throw, gave up a basket, got a score from Pascarelli when Moore connected on another three. SFP missed multiple looks, Hayes hit a free throw but Pascarelli ran down and scored quickly. The Terriers down ten got three free throws from Pascarelli, Hayes hit both their free throws then stole the ball for a layup. Prep scored and called a timeout with 1:24 remaining as they trailed 62-53.

The Terriers got the steal but missed and had to foul Hayes who went 1/2 from the line. Hayes went 4/6 from the line over the next couple possessions, Pascarelli converted two and then a three but it was too late. Cardinal Hayes hit the next two free throws and closed out the game 69-58. Moore was easily the MVP as the sharpshooter finished with 22 points while Captain Jack got the crowd off their feet and chipped in 13. Pascarelli will be playing at Marist next year and was terrific in his last game ending up with a team high 21.

What’s Next

3/12 1PM St. John’s University

CHSAA Championship vs Stepinac



