BRONX, NY – After losing to Christ the King in the semifinal round of the CHSAA Intersectionals last season, the players from Cardinal Hayes were anxious to set a winning tone when they faced players from Brooklyn Collegiate on Thursday during the Tru-Ballaz Preseason High School Classic held at FDA III high school. That tone ended up falling on deaf ears as the Cardinals got bested by the Lions, 63 – 60. The Lions came roaring out the gate as lead guard Glen Anderson ‘19 and cohort Majesty Johnson ‘20 put points on the board quickly in transition. Running up against a three-guard offense, the Cardinals found themselves in an 8-point hole midway through the opening quarter but the players from Hayes had seen this style of play up close and personal. The players from Brooklyn Collegiate were basically using a replica of Cardinal Hayes offensive style against them. With five minutes left in the quarter, the players from Cardinal Hayes led by Iowa-bound senior guard Joe Toussaint ‘19 decided to go next level on the Lions momentarily giving more than they got in return. With firepower from Julien Sonamoru ‘20 and buzzer beating trey by Jaylen Murray ‘20, the Cardinals knotted the game at 20 at the end of the opening quarter.

Anderson & Majesty Johnson M. Wingate

Toussaint took over in the second quarter as the Cardinals took their first lead. Four minutes remained in the first half and the lead grew to five points. A basket inside by big man Adam Cisse ‘19 gave the players from Hayes what appeared to be a commanding 38 – 29 halftime advantage. The Lions inched their way back into the contest with help from Amahrie Simpkins ‘20 and Charles Brown ‘19. A three-ball by Johnson followed by a basket from Simpkins sliced the Cardinals lead down to a point with a minute left in the third quarter but a bucket by Murray left the players from Cardinal Hayes clutching onto a one-point lead at the end of three quarters. The fourth quarter was a straight up dogfight with Toussaint vs Anderson and Murray vs Johnson. The lead as punted back and forth but with about 3:37 left in regulation, the Cardinals play became a bit erratic. Uncharacteristic turnovers created an opening that gave the players from Brooklyn Collegiate a 4-point advantage. A Sonamoru trifecta closed the Cardinals deficit back to one but the duo of Johnson and Anderson would not let the Cardinals get that close again. Missed free-throws and costly turnovers down the stretch came back to bite the Cardinals. Simpkins and Johnson were the high scorers for the Lions with 15 points apiece with Anderson adding 12 points. Toussaint paced the Cardinals with a game high 20 points with Murray contributing 12 points.

