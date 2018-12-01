BRONX, NY- With game one of the season at home and playing in front of a packed gym against the defending CHSAA and Federation Tournament of Champions winners in Archbishop Stepinac you can bet Friday night's game for Cardinal Hayes meant a lot to everyone on the Cardinals roster.

It was there chance to make an early season statement and set the tone that they are going to be a team to reckon with the rest of the way and led by the 29 points of Joe Toussaint '19 the Cardinals were able to make that happen as they pulled away late for an 86-76 victory.

Some may have said that the luster of the early season matchup was lost with the fact that Stepinac was without starters A.J. Griffin '21, R.J. Davis '20, Alpha Bangura '20, and Ed Minaya '19, but for Toussaint he said it didn't matter who was on the floor opposing them, it was about sending a message from the start.

"Game one is always a statement," Toussaint said. "To be honest to me it doesn't matter who plays I'm going to play my game even if they got zero guys over there, it's about showing that we are ready."

Cardinal Hayes was ready and came out hot, but if they thought that the absences of some of the Crusaders stars was going to mean an easy night, they quickly found out they had another thing coming.

An early three-point barrage showed that even though it may not have been the Stepinac stars on the floor, their guys who may not be as known are pretty darn good too as Matt Brand '20, Justin Morety '20, and most specifically Samuel Gibbs '22 showed they also have the chance to be special talents.

Combining for 5 threes’ in the opening quarter between the trio the Crusaders got out to a fast start, holding their own with an experienced group of Cardinals. Cardinal Hayes was knocking down shots from the outside as well though as Julien Soumaoro '20 and Jalen Smith '20 helped them to a 26-23 lead after one in what was quickly turning into a run and gun style of game.

The pace did slow down just a bit in the second quarter as both teams looked to attack the basket more, and while Malcolm Chimezie '21 was doing a great job for Stepinac in the paint, Toussaint was proving to be too much to contain as the senior Iowa bound star had 13 in the first half of play to help Cardinal Hayes to a 41-38 lead.

For stretches in the early going it was the Toussaint show with Cardinal Hayes head coach Joe Lods saying everyone on hand on Friday night saw why he believes he is the best player in the CHSAA this year.

"In my opinion Joe is the best player in the CHSAA because he can get wherever he wants whenever he wants, he has worked so much on his jump shot this summer, and he is strong, tough and a real handful," Lods explained.

Those characteristics helped push Cardinal Hayes to the lead, but to stay in front Toussaint would need help, help he would ultimately get from his backcourt mate in Jaylen Murray '20.