JOHNSON CITY, NY- It all boiled down to a pair of Western New York teams to decide the champions from the BCANY Summer Hoops Festival on Sunday as some of the best from Rochester squared off against some of the best from Buffalo for bragging rights, and the right to call themselves the best in New York this year.

Early on it looked as if Rochester would take control, but with the likes of guards Noah Hutchins (The Park School '19), Julian Cunningham (Bishop Timon '19), and Jalen Bradberry (Niagara Falls '21) leading the way in the second half it was the group from Buffalo that pulled away and took home the title with a 79-75 victory.

Out of the gate the momentum was on the side of the boys from Buffalo as nearly everyone had it going from behind the arc. Mike Schmidt (Olean '19) was able to hit on two of his first three from long range, with Cunningham and Tyler Hind (Randolph '20) each also connecting in the opening 7 minutes of the game.

The tide didn't start to shift until young athletic stud Tahjae Hill (Hilton '20) came on and didn't just beat the Buffalo defenders off the dribble, he was able to show much improved range and bury three first half three's, giving Rochester a 31-30 lead with 2:55 left in the half.

Kobe Long (McQuaid Jesuit '20) was another athletic Rochester guard who was able to beat Buffalo up the floor for easy looks, and with Gerald Drumgoole (Irondequoit '19) beginning to impose his will in the paint, Rochester would take a 36-34 lead into halftime.

Trailing at the half isn't something teams look forward to or crave but it was a position Buffalo had to at least feel comfortable in as they trailed Suffolk by 6 at the half in the semifinals and trailed in two of their three pool play games at the break which meant that overcoming another deficit was not at all out of the question.