Buffalo sharpshooter has high I.Q.
Clarence HS shooting guard Zach Ianello ’21 is a highly intelligent player who has a knack of making the right plays and taking the right shots. Ianello’s game is shooting, shooting, and more shoot...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news