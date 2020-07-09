 NYCHoops - Bryce Harris makes the move
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-09 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Bryce Harris makes the move

Brian Reichert
Staff Writer

The former Brentwood HS standout decided to transfer last season to Greensboro Day School in North Carolina last season. Bryce, Harris,, a 6”5 guard took his game to a whole new level and has becom...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}