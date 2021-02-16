NYCHoops - Brother Stoldt Best of 7 Series

Much-Welcomed Match-Up Between Rival Teams to be Played With Strict Safety Guidelines

WHITE PLAINS AND NEW ROCHELLE (FEBRUARY 16, 2021) In a much-welcomed development since COVID-19 concerns shuttered competitive high school sports nearly a year ago, the Stepinac High School and Iona Preparatory School varsity basketball teams announced today that they will take to the hardwood basketball courts in the annual Classic Brother Stoldt Best of 7 Series trophy competition, starting Friday, February, 26 (see schedule below). Both teams are at a standstill with scheduling of games as they compete in the NY CHSAA ‘AA’ league which is comprised of mostly teams from the five boroughs that do not have health department approval to start playing yet.

Strict safety guidelines among the players and the coaching staffs will be adhered to throughout the match-up of the rival teams. Although no fans will be allowed to attend, they will be able to enjoy the games in real time via LocalLive TV coverage.

Iona Prep Athletic Director Bernie Mahoney said: “We are looking forward to having an opportunity for both teams to play again and to turn this this into an enjoyable experience for both teams.”

Stepinac Athletic Director Mike O’Donnell added: “After waiting for almost a year, both schools are excited to get these young men back out on the court in a safe way and continue a great tradition of our championship varsity teams, and huge rivals competing again in another great event.”

The bleachers at the two high school gyms where the outstanding players of the Stepinac Crusaders and Iona Prep Gaels will square off will be populated with Fan Cutouts. For more information about the cost and other details of the Fan Cutouts, send emails to the respective school contacts: Ryan Mahoney at Iona Prep: rmahoney@IonaPrep.org and Patrick Maassaroni at Stepinac: pmassaroni@stepinac.org.

Stepinac Head Coach, Patrick Massaroni stated: “This is a great opportunity for our players. They have waited eleven months to be able to play in a safe environment. This series will provide exposure for all involved to get recruited, excitement for both schools and the local community. Both schools have done a great job of working to put all this together for both school communities and their fans.”

Steve Alvarado, Iona Prep Head Coach, noted: “Our players are grateful to finally have the opportunity to compete for Iona Prep and showcase their abilities. And to do so against their fiercest rival, Stepinac, under such a unique and unprecedented Best of 7 Series has them extremely excited! We are fortunate to be able to provide much- needed exposure for our players and show entertaining, competitive basketball games for our student body, alumni, fans of the program and Westchester County.”

The team that wins the first of four games will take home the Brother Stoldt trophy. The schedule is:

Game 1 @ Iona Prep - Friday, February 26th – Time TBA

Game 2 @ Iona Prep - Tuesday, March 2nd – Time TBA

Game 3 @ Stepinac - Friday, March 5th – Time TBA

Game 4 @ Stepinac - TBD

Game 5 @ Iona Prep (If necessary) - TBD

Game 6 @ Stepinac (If necessary) - TBD

Game 7 @ Iona Prep (If necessary) - TBD



