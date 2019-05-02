Brooklyn SG gets Live Period boost
Kadary Richmond ‘19, a shooting guard from South Shore (NY) has seen a huge boost in his recruitment as of late. Programs like Penn State, St. Louis, Seton Hall and Oregon have all recently offered...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news