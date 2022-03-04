Brooklyn SF Makes the Call
Small Forward Kelechi Okworogwo (Westminster Academy ‘22) transferred in from Brooklyn Collegiate High School to play an additional year of prep school basketball. At 6’7”, Okworogwo is always lear...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news