Brooklyn PG’s recruitment revs-up
This article features 6”6 Junior point guard Jeremiah Bembry. The New York native originally started at Hudson Catholic but had his first two season cut short by injuries. He then decided to leave ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news