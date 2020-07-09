NYCHoops - Brooklyn PG adds ACC offer to growing list

Brooklyn PG adds ACC offer to growing list
The Orange Wave would come crashing down this past season for Brooklynite’s star guard Jaquan Carlos (Thomas Jefferson HS ‘21). The season ended abruptly for him and everyone else in the city. But ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news