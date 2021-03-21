NYCHoops - Brooklyn Native Enters 2nd Round of NCAA Tourny

As a role player off the bench, Brooklyn native and freshman Abou Ousmane has helped No. 13 North Texas garner the program's first ever NCAA tournament win, a wild 79-69 upset over No.4 Purdue.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound Ousmane scored four points and grabbed a board in 16 minutes off the bench, helping UNT advance to an unlikely South Region Second Round matchup against Villanova on March 21st.

UNT's Javion Hamlet was the catalyst in the signature upset of Purdue, as the 6-foot-4 guard scored 24 points, grabbed 12 boards, and handed out five assists.

Ousmane arrived at North Texas almost by a unique series of events and his tight ties with a coaching staff that kept it honest with him throughout his recruitment.

Originally committed to Cleveland State out of his senior year at Putnam Science, Ousmane re-opened his recruitment following the firing of Dennis Felton that summer.

He wound up playing a post graduate season at Scotland Campus Sports in Pennsylvania. Having shed 20 pounds prior to the season, Ousmane played a pivotal interior role for the 40-4 national team.

He averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds, with a convincing 32-point, 22-rebound showing during a win over The Patrick School (NJ) and a 27-point, 19-rebound performance against KEBA Prep bolstering his recruitment.

With a feathery baby hook from either hand, a traditional back to the rim scoring arsenal, a short-range jumper and explosive above the rim finishing, Ousmane surfaced as an old school big.

His recruitment exploded, as he piled up offers from the likes of UMass, Rhode Island, Toledo, Texas A & M, Ohio, St. Louis, North Texas, Iona, and a barrage of others following one season under legendary prep program builder Chris Chaney.

While he initially wound up committing to Rhode Island, he quickly decommitted following the commitment of several players at his position and other factors just a few days later. He wound up choosing North Texas, which played at a style and tempo that aligned with his throwback caliber post game.



