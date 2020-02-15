BROOKLYN, NY - South Shore came into the PSAL Brooklyn Borough championship game against a hot Banneker team. Banneker, who were undefeated in Brooklyn A this season, made it to the tournament final by beating two Brooklyn AA teams. Both Jefferson and Boys & Girls were on the short end of the score against Banneker. South Shore wasn’t having any of it. They dominated the game after a competitive first quarter and ended Banneker’s mini-run with a convincing 97-61 victory.

The Vikings were comfortably ahead at halftime, but they ended a chance of any comeback early in the third quarter when they pushed the lead to 58-28. Marcus Burnett ‘20 led South Shore with 19 points, including 12 in the third quarter. The senior put on a show in the period, nailing two three-pointers and getting his last bucket off of a Banneker turnover at half-court. Burnett got the ball and then proceeded to throw the ball off the backboard to himself and finished with a two-handed dunk. He received a technical foul for pulling himself up on the rim. He was substituted for after the play, but it was probably more of coach Shawn Marks calling off the dogs.