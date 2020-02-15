Brooklyn & Manhattan Boro Chips
BROOKLYN, NY - South Shore came into the PSAL Brooklyn Borough championship game against a hot Banneker team. Banneker, who were undefeated in Brooklyn A this season, made it to the tournament final by beating two Brooklyn AA teams. Both Jefferson and Boys & Girls were on the short end of the score against Banneker. South Shore wasn’t having any of it. They dominated the game after a competitive first quarter and ended Banneker’s mini-run with a convincing 97-61 victory.
The Vikings were comfortably ahead at halftime, but they ended a chance of any comeback early in the third quarter when they pushed the lead to 58-28. Marcus Burnett ‘20 led South Shore with 19 points, including 12 in the third quarter. The senior put on a show in the period, nailing two three-pointers and getting his last bucket off of a Banneker turnover at half-court. Burnett got the ball and then proceeded to throw the ball off the backboard to himself and finished with a two-handed dunk. He received a technical foul for pulling himself up on the rim. He was substituted for after the play, but it was probably more of coach Shawn Marks calling off the dogs.
The bench got some decent run in the game because South Shore was so far ahead in the second half. However, the bench is well stocked with good players, so there really wasn’t any letup. Banneker continued to play hard, but they were so far down they never made a dent in the score.
Zaire Wells ‘21 dropped 14 for South Shore, while Jaheim Mason scored 12 for the winners. Banneker was led by guard Tajuan Simpkins ‘21 who had the highest total score in the game with 21 points.
Washington Heights takes out Thurgood Marshall, 63 - 56
W.H.E.E.L.S. came away with the Manhattan Borough championship with a stellar effort against Thurgood Marshall Academy. They were the better team this afternoon, draining 9 three pointers in the game on their way to a 63-56 win.
Junior guard Randy Crosby was the player with the hot hand for W.H.E.E.L.S.. He hit 5 three pointers on his way to a game high 25 points. Teammate Jeremiah Davis was another W.H.E.E.L.S. player who made it into double figures with 12 points.
W.H.E.E.L.S. was up 52-39 when the 4th quarter began. However, TMA outscored W.H.E.E.L.S. 16-8 to cut the deficit down to 5. Unfortunately for TMA that was as close as they got. Senior Justin Soto (8 points) made two free throws and Davis scored on a lay-up to give W.H.E.E.L.S. a comfortable cushion.