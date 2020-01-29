Brooklyn guard picks up 2nd offer
Nick Folk ‘21 is one of the engines that make the Xaverian Clippers go. The talented junior guard has help propelled his team to the top of CHSAA standing as well as a constant fixture in the NYCHo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news